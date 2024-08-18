Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Lowered by Analyst

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acrivon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

ACRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 351,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

