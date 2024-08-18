Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 15.82.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

