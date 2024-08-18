Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Panbela Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Panbela Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($1.05).

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

