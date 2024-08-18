Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Issued By Zacks Research

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOHFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.91 EPS.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $349.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.21. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,643 shares of company stock worth $4,012,710. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $7,293,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.