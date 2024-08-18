Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Issued By Zacks Research

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.91 EPS.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $349.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.21. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share.

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,643 shares of company stock worth $4,012,710. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $7,293,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

