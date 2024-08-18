Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $133.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.81.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

