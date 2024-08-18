Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($11.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.91) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $18,878,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

