Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Up 24.1% in July

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme bought 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $154,868.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,561,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,340.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,780 shares of company stock worth $473,829. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 9,350.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Potbelly stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 230,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.15 million, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

