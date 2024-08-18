Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 2,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 2,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,563 shares of company stock valued at $230,496. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121,650.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
Postal Realty Trust Price Performance
Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 960.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
About Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
