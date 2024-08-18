Populous Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Populous has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $2.26 million and $252,983.06 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

