Polymath Price Tops $0.0916 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $84.76 million and approximately $6,000.63 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00111762 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08148856 USD and is up 14.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,976.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.