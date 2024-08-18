Piper Sandler Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $7.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Riskified from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Get Riskified alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Riskified

Riskified Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Riskified has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 7.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Riskified by 16.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.