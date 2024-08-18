Piper Sandler Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $38.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

