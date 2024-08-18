Phillip Bentley Acquires 124 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($191.57).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53), for a total value of £2,731.20 ($3,487.23).
- On Monday, July 15th, Phillip Bentley bought 123 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($191.60).
- On Thursday, June 13th, Phillip Bentley purchased 128 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($191.22).
Mitie Group Price Performance
MTO opened at GBX 123.20 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.40 ($1.61). The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.89, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.42.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
