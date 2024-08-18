Phillip Bentley Acquires 124 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($191.57).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53), for a total value of £2,731.20 ($3,487.23).

On Monday, July 15th, Phillip Bentley bought 123 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($191.60).

On Thursday, June 13th, Phillip Bentley purchased 128 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($191.22).

Mitie Group Price Performance

MTO opened at GBX 123.20 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.40 ($1.61). The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.89, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mitie Group

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.