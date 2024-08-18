Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.06. 3,707,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,225. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.