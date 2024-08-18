Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Up 19.9% in July

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Personalis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Personalis by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Personalis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Personalis stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Personalis has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $311.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

