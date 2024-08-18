Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Up 19.9% in July

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Personalis Stock Up 18.1 %
Shares of Personalis stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Personalis has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $311.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.85.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.
