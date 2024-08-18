Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,476 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

