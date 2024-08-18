Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

KLA stock traded down $16.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $819.57. The company had a trading volume of 673,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,722. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $806.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $734.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $21,324,890. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

