Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.02. The company has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Profile



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

