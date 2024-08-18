Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.32. 3,799,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.