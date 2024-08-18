Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after buying an additional 198,078 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $515,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

