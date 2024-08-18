Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,486 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CALF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 842,061 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

