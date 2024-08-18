Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Acquires $14,600.00 in Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Hochman purchased 2,500 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,108.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.45. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBIO. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth about $117,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBIO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

