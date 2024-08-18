Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Acquires $14,600.00 in Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Hochman purchased 2,500 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,108.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.45. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBIO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Orchestra BioMed Company Profile
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
