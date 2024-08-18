Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 21.5 %
Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.50. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is a Special Dividend?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.