Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 21.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.50. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

