Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991,756 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 194,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $563,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.6% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 212,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $378.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

