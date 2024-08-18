Oppenheimer Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.57.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average of $154.30. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.