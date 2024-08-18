ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $50.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

Get ON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. ON has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 516,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.