ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $50.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.11.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 516,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
