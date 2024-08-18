OmniFlix Network Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $27.86 million and approximately $78,034.64 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.11732056 USD and is up 9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $110,865.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

