Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

