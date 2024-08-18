OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OCCIN stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

