OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OCCIN stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.
About OFS Credit
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- About the Markup Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.