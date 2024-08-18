OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 540 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 8,496,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,960,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $50.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.