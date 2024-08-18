OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 1,596 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OFI Invest Asset Management cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

COST traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $870.59. 1,516,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $848.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $782.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

