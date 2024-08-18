OFI Invest Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2,208.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of American International Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.56. 6,155,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,348. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

