OFI Invest Asset Management Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3,061.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after buying an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,922,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,870,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

