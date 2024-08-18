OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $210,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LLYVK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. 142,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,252. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

