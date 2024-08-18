OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 40,000 Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. OFI Invest Asset Management owned 0.27% of Civeo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 52,168 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Civeo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 358,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.66.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $188.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

