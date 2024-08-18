OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 35,800 Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of MSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,380. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $220.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 78.65% and a return on equity of 101.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
