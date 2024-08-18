OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 35,800 Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,380. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $220.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 78.65% and a return on equity of 101.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.