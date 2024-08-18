OFI Invest Asset Management Buys New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.93. The stock had a trading volume of 270,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $254.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.99.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

