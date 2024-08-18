OFI Invest Asset Management Buys 3,700 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST traded up $7.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.41. 461,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,045. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.