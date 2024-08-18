OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires 6,602 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 249.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.90. 3,675,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,780. The company has a market cap of $342.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $194.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

