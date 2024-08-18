Ocean Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $191,885.63 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $229.87 million and approximately $191,885.63 worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 1,410,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 629,189,183 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

