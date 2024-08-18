Objectivity Squared LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Objectivity Squared LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 7.2% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $182.34. 1,404,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,342. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

