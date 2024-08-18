Objectivity Squared LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 2.8% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

