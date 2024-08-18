Oakworth Capital Inc. Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 725.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.

NYSE RGA traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.38. The stock had a trading volume of 282,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,533. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

