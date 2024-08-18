Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. 1,491,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

