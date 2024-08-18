Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 135,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,976. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.54.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

