Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,763. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $39.89.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

