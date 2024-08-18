Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1,065.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.06. 2,340,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,503. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

