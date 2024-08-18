Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,322,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,571,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,005 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

