Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $60.24. 8,228,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.