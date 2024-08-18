Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

